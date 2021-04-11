Whirlpool Q4 PAT may dip 9.1% YoY to Rs. 83.9 cr: KRChoksey

whirlpool_356_1657_356_21538899

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Whirlpool to report net profit at Rs. 83.9 crore down 9.1% year-on-year (up 17.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 40.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 27.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,902 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 22.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 123.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

