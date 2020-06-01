Which bank is best for fixed deposit: Check out interest rates of top five banks

The fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument provided by banks or NBFCs which offers investors a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account. The fixed deposit (FD) is one of the most popular investment avenues. The return earned from a bank FD is fixed and known at the time of investing unlike in the case of equity.

Fixed deposits are also called term deposits. This is because money is deposited with a bank for a fixed predetermined time period or term.

Here are the top five banks' fixed deposit interest rates

Bank Interest rates Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.50% IDFC First Bank 7.25% RBL Bank 7.20% Indusind Bank 7.00% DCB Bank 6.75%

Bank Interest rates Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.50% IDFC First Bank 7.25% RBL Bank 7.25% DCB Bank 7.20% AU Small Finance Bank 7.00%

Bank Interest rates RBL Bank 7.50% DCB Bank 7.35% IDFC First Bank 7.25% AU Small Finance Bank 7.25% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.25%

Bank Interest rates DCB Bank 7.35% IDFC First Bank 7.25% RBL Bank 7.15% AU Small Finance Bank 7.00% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 6.75%

Tenure: 5 years

Source: Bank websites