What are boomerang employees?

Over the last couple of years, with massive funding pouring into the startup ecosystem, a record number of employees resigned from their previous job lured by sky-high salaries from new-age tech companies.

However, with 2022 bringing an end to the startup party, India Inc is witnessing another trend with some employees, who ditched their traditional IT sector jobs, returning to their old employers and seeking their previous jobs back. The reason behind it is generally the need for a structured work environment and better work-life balance.

In human resource speak, such employees are referred to as boomerang employees. Experts believe such employees could be an asset to employers. Here's why.