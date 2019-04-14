App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weekly wrap: Following RBI's rate cut, banks reduce lending rates by 5 bps

In February, India's industrial output recorded 20-month low growth of 0.1 percent, raising concerns on the country's economic growth trajectory

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered a second consecutive policy rate cut of 25 basis points, banks decided to pass it on to borrowers to some extent. But customers need not lose hope, as the central bank is expected to further cut rates in June policy review to support growth, in light of latest industrial growth and inflation data. This, coupled with a likely new framework for faster monetary policy transmission may lead to lower interest rates going forward.


In February, India's industrial output recorded 20-month low growth of 0.1 percent, raising concerns on the country's economic growth trajectory.


SBI cuts lending rates, others follow suit


The country's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) on April 10 cut its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) by five basis points across tenors. The lender also reduced rates by 10 bps on housing loans of up to Rs 30 lakh. The applicable interest rate for such home loans will range from 8.6 percent to 8.9 percent per annum.


Other lenders like HDFC Bank and Bank of India also reduced their MCLR by 5-10 bps. Kotak Mahindra Bank, which cut its MCLR by 5-10 bps in March and April, may look at further revision next month, it's vice chairman and managing director Uday Kotak said. The private sector lender has announced a reduction of 50 bps to 4.5 percent for savings bank deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh from April 15.


Bank of Baroda takes measures after mega-merger


Bank of Baroda (BoB), which recently underwent a three-way merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, has increased interest rates on bulk deposits above Rs 10 crore by as much as 75 bps. From April 8, the lender increased its one-year bulk deposit rate to 7.3 percent. Interest rates on deposits maturing between 271-365 days and one-to-two years have been increased to 7 percent and 7.05 percent, respectively.


The lender, which has become the country's third largest bank post merger, also invited applications from advisory firms for its annual board evaluation review. It involves personal interviews of each board member and a plan of action for the bank's board.


Lakshmi Vilas Bank-Indiabulls Housing Finance merger


The RBI is likely to give its nod to the merger between the private sector lender-Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and the non-banking finance company Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH), despite its deadlier aversion to entities with linkages to the real estate sector, industry experts said.

The regulator may consider IBH's current position with lesser exposure to real estate and LVB's current financial position that calls for capital support to prevent slipping under regulatory directions. The bank is likely to come under Prompt Corrective Action soon, as it has breached the first threshold already.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #BoI #HDFC Bank #MCLR #SBI

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Imran Tahir rem ...

Sonali Bendre on ignoring signs of cancer: As women, we are taught to ...

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Nithya Menen's striking thoughts on feminism and women trying to becom ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

NIA Arrests Fifth Accused in 2017 Lethpora Terror Attack Case

Trailers This Week: Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' on Netflix, SOTY 2 Takes I ...

Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint with EC About 'Suspicious Black Tr ...

Dwarf Planet Needs Help With a Name, Astronomers Ask Public For Sugges ...

Julian Assange Will Cooperate with Sweden, But Fight US Extradition Wa ...

Will do Anything to Defeat Narendra Modi, Amit Shah: Arvind Kejriwal o ...

Instagram Data Reveals India Most Excited for 'Game of Thrones' Finale ...

Dalit Youth Only Want Respect & Social Acceptance, Says Cong’s ‘Yo ...

Amarinder Singh Hits Back at PM Modi for 'Politicising' Jallianwala Tr ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha election could reshape party system, but crucial question is ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before your watch begins, a comprehensive re ...

Jobs crisis in India spiking cynicism among youth towards politics; 't ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Over 120 people killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya since violence esc ...

Premier League: Spotlight on Mo Salah, Eden Hazard ahead of Liverpool- ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook ema ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.