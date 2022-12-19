WazirX trading volume sinks 76% to $10 billion in 2022

Representative image

Crypto exchange WazirX clocked a trading volume of over $10 billion till 30th November 2022, a drop from $43 billion in November 2021, said the crypto exchange in its latest report. The year 2022 has been one of the toughest years for crypto after a massive bull run, with global exchanges filing for bankruptcies and a significant drop in new users amid volatile market prices, among other issues.

In a statement, the exchange said it had signed up 2,122,925 new users this year, and 27 percent of its first-time crypto buyers had bought Shib tokens. The top tokens traded on WazirX were BTC, USDT, SHIB, WRX, ETH, TRX, DOGE, and MATIC.

ChiliZ token (CHZ), the official token of the Socios.com fan voting portal, gained traction ahead of the FIFA world cup. The token offers voting rights to fans for activities related to their favourite teams and players.

Interestingly, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover also impacted the trading volume of Doge, which went up by 1,300 percent in October week four compared to the week prior. For the uninitiated, Musk has been tweeting about Doge coins, making them quite popular among traders.

The exchange said that its gift cards, a new feature, where users can send WRX tokens to each other, saw sales of Rs 11 lakh, with 50 percent of the gift cards bought during Diwali.

Women vs. men

On average, women traded 20 percent of the top tokens traded on the platform. Also, women in the age group of 41-60 and above transacted more than men in the same age group. Women in the age group of 26-40 contributed to 46 percent of the total trading volume.

The report added that women traded more blue chip tokens (tokens of high value with high liquidity).

On the other hand, men between the ages of 18-40 transacted more than men in other age groups. They also invested in meme tokens, gaming tokens, etc., besides blue chip tokens.

The report added, “India still has a long way to go in terms of Crypto awareness and adoption. This can only begin by spreading right information, positive use cases, and potential benefits of virtual digital assets. While we have seen many users being affected by the market crash, portfolio value drop, etc., several long term HODLers have continued to trade and invest in Crypto.”

WazirX has seen a slew of exits in the past year after co-founders Nischal Shetty and Siddharth Menon announced new projects in the Web3 domain.

In October, the exchange laid off 40 percent of its staff a few months after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that it did not own WazirX, an acquisition that was understood to have been completed back in 2019.

Additionally, in India, a mix of regulatory uncertainty, hefty taxation, and declining cryptocurrency prices have taken a toll on startups, exchanges, and companies in the sector.