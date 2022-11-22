Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. (Image: AP)

A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.

The match from kick off to final whistle was watched by an average of nearly 10 million viewers, it said, adding that the game contributed to its most watched Monday night since England's Euro 2016 exit against Iceland.