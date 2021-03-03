Vistara starts operating flights on Mumbai-Male route

(Image: Twitter/@Boeing_In)

Vistara on Wednesday operated its inaugural flight on the Mumbai-Male route, according to a company statement.

The inaugural flight departed from the Mumbai airport at 10.10 am, the airline’s statement noted.

"The airline will fly three times a week on the route under India’s transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives,” the statement noted.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with more than 24 countries.