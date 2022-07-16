English
    VIL shareholders approve Rs 436 crore equity allocation to Vodafone

    As per voting results submitted to the stock exchanges on Friday evening, 99.94 per cent of Vodafone Idea (VIL) shareholders approved allocation of the equity to Vodafone Group firm Euro Pacific Securities.

    PTI
    July 16, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea

    Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea’s shareholders have approved equity allocation worth Rs 436.21 crore to its promoter entity, the Vodafone Group.

    Vodafone Group at present holds 58.46 per cent stake in the company and Aditya Birla Group 16.53 per cent. The company had raised Rs 3,375 crore from Vodafone Group and Rs 1,125 crore from Aditya Birla Group in March.

    VIL has been trying to raise funds in the range of Rs 20,000-25,000 crore from external sources since the last two years but has failed to attract any investor.

    The government announced a reform package in September last year which has largely benefited Vodafone Idea.

    The government has allowed VIL to convert around Rs 16,100 crore interest dues into about 33 per cent stake in the company to provide liquidity for investment in the business.

    Still, analysts have said high leverage and weak balance sheet have impaired the company’s ability to invest in the network.

    As on March 31, 2022, the total debt (including interest accrued but not due) of the group was Rs 1,97,878.2 crore. The company has around Rs 8,160 crore of payments due over the next 12 month, as per analysts.
    PTI
    Tags: #equity #shareholders #VIL #Vodafone #Vodafone Group #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 01:34 pm
