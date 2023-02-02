English
    Usage of PAN as single business ID for all digital systems to promote ease of doing business: DPIIT Secretary

    The announcement regarding PAN was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Wednesday.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Usage of PAN (permanent account number) by companies as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies will help in expediting clearances and promote ease of doing business, a top official said on Thursday.

    Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain termed the decision as reformative and transformative.

    PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.

    Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain termed the decision as reformative and transformative.