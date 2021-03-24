English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US dollar likely to weaken over next year, says Fat Prophets' David Lennox

The stimulatory programmes that we have seen over the course of last year during COVID-19 have certainly put into trade a significant amount of money that is going to go into buying commodities, David Lennox of Fat Prophets said

CNBC-TV18
March 24, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
In the short-term, the US dollar has governed the direction of the commodity prices and that has been unfortunately downward, Lennox said

In the short-term, the US dollar has governed the direction of the commodity prices and that has been unfortunately downward, Lennox said

"In the short-term, the US dollar has governed the direction of the commodity prices and that has been unfortunately downward but again we believe that the US dollar is likely to weaken over the course of the next year,” David Lennox of Fat Prophets said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We certainly believe that the stimulatory programmes that we have seen over the course of last year during COVID-19 have certainly put into trade a significant amount of money that is going to go into buying commodities,” he added.

In terms of iron ore, he stated, “Iron ore is the one we are focusing on. In the longer-term, you still have to look at those particular commodities that are aimed at electric vehicle (EV) market. So we are looking at iron ore, lithium and nickel.”

For more, watch the video

Close
Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18
TAGS: #David Lennox #Fat Prophets #interview #US dollar #videos
first published: Mar 24, 2021 04:03 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.