United Bank of India to allot shares to govt for Rs 1,666 cr infusion

United Bank of India on Friday said it will convene an extraordinary general meeting on November 7 to allot equity shares to the government for capital infusion of Rs 1,666 crore.

The lender will issue 1,64,13,79,310 shares to the government at a price of Rs 10.15 per share against capital infusion of Rs 1,666 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Post the capital infusion, the shareholding of the government in the bank will go up to 97.41 per cent from the existing 96.83 per cent, it said.