Union Bank of India Q2 Net Profit seen up 113.3% YoY to Rs. 1,102 cr: Motilal Oswal

Next on the list of lenders offering lowest interest rate on education loans is, expectedly, another public sector giant. Union Bank’s interest rates start at 6.8 percent, with the EMI amounting to Rs 29,990.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Union Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 1,102 crore up 113.3% year-on-year (down 6.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,135.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 12.5% Y-o-Y (up 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,326.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

