UltraTech Cements Q3 PAT seen up 61.5% YoY to Rs. 1,150 cr: Yes Securities

While near-term volume growth outlook is muted, as demand recovers in 2HFY21, Ultratech is well positioned to leverage on it with current utilization (FY20e) at 74 percent and pan India presence, the brokerage said. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Yes Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech Cements to report net profit at Rs. 1,150 crore up 61.5% year-on-year (up 28% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,369.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 390.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 306.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,610.8 crore.

