172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|uber-adds-e-rickshaws-to-platform-deploys-100-such-vehicles-in-delhi-6059021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber adds e-rickshaws to platform, deploys 100 such vehicles in Delhi

The vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes, a statement said.

PTI

Uber on Tuesday said Delhi has become the first Indian city where the ride hailing major has deployed 100 e-rickshaws on its platform.

The vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes, a statement said.

Riders will be able to book the micromobility product on the Uber app from Tuesday and the service will be available at stations on Delhi Metro''s blue line, including Ashok Park Main, Dabri Mor, ESI Basaidarapur, Janakpuri East and Uttam Nagar East, among others.

Close

"As millions of Indians begin moving again, Uber aims to make urban commutes more affordable, efficient and eco-friendly, helping cities ''Build back better''. With multimodal service offerings like micromobility and public transit options, all in the Uber app, Delhi residents will now be able to complete their journey seamlessly," the statement said.

related news

Uber said the launch is in line with the company''s recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility.

According to the 2019 IQAir rankings, Delhi ranks fifth in the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

"We are delighted to launch e-rickshaws on Uber''s platform as an efficient and eco-friendly mobility solution, which will help riders complete their urban commute seamlessly. By integrating public transit and greener last mile solutions, we are committed to supporting Delhi''s sustainability and electric goals," Uber General Manager, North and West India Shiva Shailendran said.

In 2019, Uber had partnered with Yulu to launch a pilot offering riders smart and affordable micromobility options in Bengaluru, the statement said.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.