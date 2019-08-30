App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor Company's HLX series crosses 1 million sales milestone

TVS HLX series, which was launched in 2013, has been instrumental in transforming millions of lives across Africa by providing an easy mobility solution for riders as well as becoming an employment generator by creating opportunities for moto taxis, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

TVS Motor Company on Friday said its HLX series of bikes have crossed one million units sales milestone in just six years of launch.

TVS HLX series, which was launched in 2013, has been instrumental in transforming millions of lives across Africa by providing an easy mobility solution for riders as well as becoming an employment generator by creating opportunities for moto taxis, the company said in a statement.

At present, the series is a leading brand in Africa with growing presence in Middle East and South America, it added.

Close

"This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavour to continue offering superior products and complement them with dedicated customer satisfaction initiatives," TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said.

Currently, the HLX range is available in various variants in over 40 countries in Africa, Middle East and South America.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies

