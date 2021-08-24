MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tremendous interest from other governments to learn India's platform strategy: Nandan Nilekani

According to Nilekani, one of the things that the governments can learn is the scale, and that the platforms must be efficient, low cost, high volume, and make small transactions possible. “Most important, it should be inclusive. It cannot only be for the elites of society, it should for everybody. Aadhaar was for 1.3 billion people, and the payments stack is for everybody,” he said.

Swathi Moorthy
August 24, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

There is tremendous interest in India from other governments to learn and understand the country’s platform strategy, said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys. The country’s successful platform includes UPI, Aadhaar, FASTag, and also CoWIN.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Cloud Summit on August 24, on the theme Digital India: The Platformisation Play’, Nilekani said, “I think there's tremendous interest, especially after the pandemic, a lot of governments are approaching India to see what they can learn.”

According to him, one of the things that the governments can learn is the scale, and it must be efficient, low cost, high volume, and make small transactions possible. “Most importantly, it should be inclusive. It cannot only be for the elites of society, it should be for everybody. Aadhaar was for 1.3 billion people, and the payments stack is for everybody,” he said.

For instance, close to 50 countries had expressed interest in India’s vaccination management platform CoWIN. Its Chief RS Sharma said that the country would create an open-source version to let other countries use them free of cost.

Some of the other most successful platforms include Aadhaar, launched in 2009, FASTag for toll collection and used by 36.3 million people, electronic fund transfer system IMPS that has seen 349.7 million transactions.

Close

Related stories

Nilekani explained that if the data is strong and secure, opening up platforms through a structured Application Programming Interface (API) that can let other people build apps on top of it will create value.

The report reveals that such open digital platforms can unlock a $700 billion opportunity for India, by creating $500 billion in value and $200 billion in terms of savings to the country. According to the NASSCOM report, Digital India: The Platformisation Play, the growth of open digital ecosystems in the future will be key to India reaching the $5 trillion economy by 2025.
Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #cloud #Nasscom #platform strategy
first published: Aug 24, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.