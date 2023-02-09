TRAI's proposed mandate to display callers’ names will endanger privacy: IAMAI

In November 2022, the TRAI proposed Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), a feature that aims to allow users to identify callers. [Representative image]

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has raised concerns over privacy and implementation in regards to the proposal by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to mandate telecom service providers to display caller names.

In a statement, IAMAI argued that TRAI’s proposal to make it mandatory for telcos to enable Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) presented a "material risk to the privacy of Indian citizens".

"It may also endanger individuals preferring not to be identified to the caller and open up individuals from vulnerable populations to targeted harassment," the statement read.

In November 2022, the telecom regulator proposed CNAP, a feature that aims to allow users to identify callers. In a consultation paper introduced by TRAI, the regulator had said that a "calling party name presentation facility" would protect consumer interests.

"While we appreciate TRAI’s intent to eradicate SPAM calls, it is unlikely that the mandatory implementation of CNAP will be successful in doing so. Moreover, it will create a large privacy risk to users," IAMAI said.

Read More

The industry body urged TRAI to consider providing users with an 'opt-in' approach as an alternative.

Not just IAMAI, but telcos too have also opposed the move saying that the move will result in carriers incurring huge costs.

"The implementation of CNAP for such a massive quantum of users would require telecom providers to put in place a secure, synchronised and robust system capable of supporting billions of calls daily. This will require a significant overhaul of the current telecom infrastructure, resulting in carriers incurring huge costs," IAMAI said.