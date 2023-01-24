English
    Total toll collection through FASTag grows 46% to Rs 50,855 crore in 2022: NHAI

    January 24, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Total toll collection through FASTag on fee plazas, including state highway toll plazas, increased 46 per cent to Rs 50,855 crore in 2022, state-owned NHAI said on Tuesday.

    Total toll collection through FASTag on fee plazas, including state highway toll plazas, in 2021 was Rs 34,778 crore.

    The average daily toll collection through FASTag on NH fee plazas in December 2022 was Rs 134.44 crore, and the single day highest collection touched Rs 144.19 crore on December 24, 2022, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement.

    Similarly, the statement said the number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of about 48 per cent year-on-year in 2022.