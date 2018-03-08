Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for March 8

The Nifty, which started on a muted note, failed to recoup losses and extended its decline, falling to below-10,200 levels and making a strong bearish candle on the daily charts on Wednesday.

The index closed near its intraday low, which is not a good sign for the bulls, but experts feel that the index could form a short-term button soon as it emerges near its 200-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,128.

The Nifty formed a bearish candle for the sixth consecutive day in a row and analysts feel that it will be hard for the index to breach the 200-DEMA in a hurry.