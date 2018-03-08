App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for March 8

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com recommends buying Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 319.90 and target of Rs 332, a buy on Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 302 and target of Rs 324 and a sell on Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 886 and target of Rs 844.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty, which started on a muted note, failed to recoup losses and extended its decline, falling to below-10,200 levels and making a strong bearish candle on the daily charts on Wednesday.

The index closed near its intraday low, which is not a good sign for the bulls, but experts feel that the index could form a short-term button soon as it emerges near its 200-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,128.

The Nifty formed a bearish candle for the sixth consecutive day in a row and analysts feel that it will be hard for the index to breach the 200-DEMA in a hurry.

The index, which opened at 10,232, rose marginally to hit an intraday high of 10,243. But, bears took control of the index and pulled the index lower towards 10,150 to hit its intraday low of 10,141. It closed 95 points lower at 10,154.

related news

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 42 points at 10,221, a rise of around 0.41 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell PC Jeweller with a stop loss of Rs 332, target of Rs 315

Sell Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 30, target of Rs 24

Sell Jain Irrigation  Systems with a stop loss of Rs 108, target of Rs 96

Sell South Indian Bank with a stop loss of Rs 25.5, target of Rs 22

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 4850, target of Rs 5000

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 319.90 and target of Rs 332

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 302 and target of Rs 324

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 886 and target of Rs 844

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 658 and target of Rs 710

Sell Biocon around Rs 609 with stop loss of Rs 320 and target of Rs 586

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell Biocon with target at Rs 580 and stop loss at Rs 630

Sell Ceat with target at Rs 1450 and stop loss at Rs 1575

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC