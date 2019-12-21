Top 5 products that contribute most to online FMCG sales

The e-commerce industry has seen a transformative journey and is now a $1.2 billion sector, growing from 0.5 percent contribution in 2016 to a 2 percent in 2019, and slated to be 5 percent in 2022. Nielsen India expects sale of fast-moving consumer goods from the e-commerce channel to grow to $4 billion by 2022. According to it's E-Trak Index, these five products contribute the most to FMCG sales on e-commerce platform from metros. (Image: Reuters)