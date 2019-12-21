Top 5 products that contribute most to online FMCG sales

Metros lead the E-Comm FMCG race with a 6 percent contribution from the channel to total FMCG sales Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The e-commerce industry has seen a transformative journey and is now a $1.2 billion sector, growing from 0.5 percent contribution in 2016 to a 2 percent in 2019, and slated to be 5 percent in 2022. Nielsen India expects sale of fast-moving consumer goods from the e-commerce channel to grow to $4 billion by 2022. According to it's E-Trak Index, these five products contribute the most to FMCG sales on e-commerce platform from metros. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Diapers-One in four rupees is spent on diapers on E-commerce. Diapers contribute 26% to FMCG sales in metros 3/6 Skin creams-Stood second in terms of contribution to FMCG sales on e-commerce. Skin Creams contribute 12 percent to online FMCG sales. 4/6 Shampoo stood third in terms of contribution to FMCG sales. Shampoos contribute 10 percent to FMCG sales. 5/6 With a contribution of 8%, Washing Detergent Liquid stands fourth in terms of contribution to FMCG online sales. 6/6 Hair Oil-Contribute 7 percent to FMCG sales from metros First Published on Dec 21, 2019 08:01 am