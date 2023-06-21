Titanic sub still missing. Check out these other submersibles by OceanGate

OceanGate Inc. is a private US company that provides crewed submersibles for industry, research and exploration.

Search and rescue effort is going on in the North Atlantic after a submersible, Titan, exploring the wreck of the Titanic went missing deep under the ocean on June 18 with five people on board.

According to the latest reports, a Canadian search plane has picked up underwater noises from around the area where the submersible lost contact.

Titan is manufactured by OceanGate Inc, a private US company, which provides crewed submersibles for industry, research and exploration.

Here is a look at submersibles from OceanGate

Titan: Titan is a carbon fibre and titanium submersible with a depth range of 4,000 meters that provides access to almost 50 percent of the world's oceans. It brought a new era of crewed submersible exploration and is the only such vessel in the world that can carry five crew. In 2021, OceanGate started taking customers to visit the wreck of the Titanic in this submersible. The visitors are charged $250,000 per person (over Rs 2 crore).

Cyclops: Cyclops 1 is a fully functional prototype and platform for software, technology and equipment for Titan. After its debut in 2015, Cyclops 1 have been deployed on dozens of missions in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans and the Gulf of Mexico.

Antipodes: Used for shallow expeditions, this is a crewed submersible that enables commercial and scientific applications for researchers, scientists, filmmakers and content providers.

The two acrylic hemispherical domes provide unparalleled views and make it an ideal vessel for teams to collaborate and explore depths of 305 meters (1,000 feet).

Also Read: OceanGate was warned of potential for ‘catastrophic’ problems with Titanic mission