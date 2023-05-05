English
    Tips Industries signs deal with Sony Music to promote songs in international market

    This partnership will boost publishing revenues for Tips Music and take Indian music to international shores, a company statement said.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    The deal will bring Tips Music’s wide array of songs in international markets

    Tips Industries (Tips Music), has signed a global music publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP), to promote Tip’s songs in the international market, the company informed the exchanges on May 5.

    The deal aims to “administer and promote Tips Music’s wide array of songs in international markets”, the statement noted, adding that SMP is “one of the world's most prestigious music publishing companies”.

    “This partnership will boost publishing revenues for Tips Music and take Indian music to international shores, entertaining audiences around the globe,” it added.

    Stock moves upwards

    After the news, price of Tip Industries shares were quoting up by Rs 9.60 or 6.31 percent to Rs 161.70 at 2.22 pm today. During the day, the stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 169.80 and an intraday low of Rs 150.75.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.43 percent or Rs 0.65 at Rs 152.10.

