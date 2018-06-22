App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tinder's parent company Match Group to acquire 'anti-Tinder app' Hinge

Initially, Hinge was similar to Tinder, with people swiping left or right on photographs to express their interest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Tinder's parent company Match Group has decided to buy majority stake in Hinge - another dating website. Hinge is widely regarded as the 'anti-tinder app' which lets its users look for relationships as opposed to Tinder which is considered to be 'made for hook-ups'.

Buying promising independent brands from the same genre and field, and creating a single monopoly in that section is an age-old method used by many companies and Match Group's strategy is no different. Over the years, it has acquired several online dating apps, including Tinder.

As per a report by Fortune, Match decided to also overtake the fifth-highest grossing dating app called Hinge. Initially, Hinge was similar to Tinder, with people swiping left or right on photographs to express their interest. The only difference was unlike Tinder, it was necessary for users to have at least one Facebook connection to connect on Hinge. 

However, Hinge then redesigned its app in 2016 to let users fill more information and details about their personal self, which allowed other users to get to know a little more about the actual person instead of just his image.

Hinge used the tagline, "Goodbye swiping! On Hinge, every like is unique," a clear nudge on Tinder. After this move, Hinge's user base increased four times as before, clearly indicating its success. So far, details about the acquisition are not revealed by any of the companies, however, the news is that Match Group will acquire 52 percent holding in the app, with the option to buy the remaining shares over the next year. The financials and other aspects of the deal are yet to be discussed and revealed.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hinge #Tinder #Trending News #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.