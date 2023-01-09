English
    TGBL inks pact with Pune Muncipal Corp to set up first plant to extract hydrogen from solid waste

    PTI
    January 09, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The Green Billions Limited (TGBL) in association with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up the first plant in India to extract green hydrogen from biomass and municipal solid waste.

    TGBL specialises in consulting, managing and executing sustainable initiatives.

    The company in a statement said TGBL's wholly-owned subsidiary Variate Pune Waste to Energy Pvt Ltd (VPWTEPL) will be managing and utilising Pune's 350 TPD (tonnes per day) municipal waste for generating hydrogen for a period of 30 years.  The company is discussing with other state municipalities across India to implement and set up similar plants in the future, it added.

    According to the statement, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise will provide the project management consulting and Variate Pune Waste to Energy Private Limited will implement the project to convert Pune's municipal non-recyclable waste into hydrogen.
    first published: Jan 9, 2023 05:26 pm