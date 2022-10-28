Tesla engineers visit Twitter office to review platform’s code, meet product leaders: Report

Elon Musk has asked engineers from his electric vehicle (EV) major Tesla Inc. to meet product leaders at Twitter and review the social media platform’s code, Bloomberg reported on October 28.

Musk is “moving swiftly to make a mark on the company” as he works to take it private, the report said.

Tesla engineers were at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on October 27, where product leaders showed them the company’s code, the report said quoting sources. This was done “so they could assess and explain to Musk what the company needs”, it added.

As of noon on October 27, Twitter engineers can no longer make changes to the platform’s code in an effort to ensure nothing about the product changes after the deal, sources told Bloomberg.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

It may be recalled, when the deal was first announced in April 2022, Twitter had enacted a similar freeze on code edits.

Twitter representatives declined to comment on the queries sent by Bloomberg.

A deal long coming

Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media reported late on October 27. This came hours before the deadline for the billionaire to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network.

The deal has been completed for $44 billion, Reuters and The New York Times reported separately.

Big changes at Twitter

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is among the top executives who are departing. Other exits include Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, the report noted.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Agrawal stepped into the CEO role in November 2021, when co-founder Jack Dorsey unexpectedly resigned. Agrawal has worked at Twitter for almost a decade, most recently as chief technology officer. His run as the CEO was quickly disrupted by Musk’s arrival as a major shareholder, who's an increasingly vocal antagonist of its current leadership.

After Musk showed up, it became clear that Agrawal was unlikely to keep his job.

Agrawal won’t be leaving empty handed. As part of the deal, the CEO will vest 100 percent of his unvested equity awards, according to a filing. Research firm Equilar estimated that means he’ll make an estimated $42 million, Reuters reported.

"At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office," an NYT report said.

(With inputs from agencies)