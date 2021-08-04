Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Titan, United Breweries & Havells India?

live bse live

Indian market hit fresh record highs on Tuesday as bulls pushed the Nifty50 beyond 16100 levels while the S&P BSE Sensex recorded gains of more than 800 points.

Tracking the momentum, investors’ wealth rose by more than Rs 2 lakh crore in one trading session. The average market capitalisations of BSE-listed companies rose from Rs 237.74 lakh crore on August 2 to Rs 240.07 lakh crore on August 3.

Sectorally, buying momentum was seen in telecom, FMCG, auto, banks, and IT stocks, while mild selling pressure was visible in metals.

Stocks that were in focus include Titan Company which rose nearly 4 percent, Havells India (up 3.7 percent) and United Breweries (up 2 percent). All the stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday.

Here's what Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Havells India:

This counter appears to have registered a fresh breakout on relatively higher volumes, after a brief consolidation, to enter into uncharted territories signalling the resumption of its up move.

Moreover, a close observation hints that this counter was in a multi-month corrective and consolidation phase for almost five months from the highs of Rs 1231 to a low of Rs 958 levels, before resuming its rally on long-term charts in the month of July.

Hence, as long as this counter sustains above Rs 1191 levels, a bigger target towards Rs 1490 can be expected. Even fresh buying can be done around these levels with a stop below Rs 1190 for an initial target of Rs 1447.

United Breweries:

This counter seems to be moving in a multi-week ascending channel for the last 72 weeks. Hence, a new lifetime high of Rs 1538 in the last session, may not be an indication of upward strength as it is struggling around the upper boundary of the said channel for the last couple of weeks.

Therefore, unless it registers a breakout above the said channel with a close higher than Rs 1550, further upside is not expected.

Moreover, in the past, this counter struggled and spent considerable time around Rs 1491 levels for many months in 2019. Hence, first, it needs to absorb all the supplies emanating from that point.

Therefore, in the next two trading sessions, if this counter fails to close above Rs 1500, traders should book profits. In case if it closes above Rs 1500 then strength shall get extended towards Rs 1550.

Titan Company:

The last two trading sessions of up move into the uncharted territories is hinting that this counter has embarked on a fresh leg of upswing.

Moreover, on the weekly charts, this upswing is unfolding after a consolidation of five weeks adding to the credibility of the move. Hence, as long as it sustains above Rs 1777 levels, traders should retain a positive stance and look for bigger targets around Rs 2050 levels.

For the time being, investors are advised to hold the position with a stop below Rs 1777 and look for a target of Rs 1990.