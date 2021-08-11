MARKET NEWS

English
Small & Midcap Mantra: This tyre manufacturer almost doubles wealth in 2021; rally not over yet

Technical analysts say the JK Tyre stock has rallied more than 20 percent since June and if the current momentum stays, it could touch Rs 193-225 in 9-12 months.

Kshitij Anand
August 11, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
 
 
JK Tyre & Industries, a leading Indian tyre manufacturer, has almost doubled investor wealth so far in 2021, while the Nifty 50 gained over 16 percent and the S&P BSE 500 index rose over 20 percent.

Over the past year, JK Tyre shares have more than doubled compared with a 44 percent rally in the Nifty 50 and an over 50 percent gain in the BSE 500 index.

With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 3,550 crore, the JK Tyre stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 166 on the BSE on August 6 and witnessed some consolidation. Experts are of the view that it is still a buy on dips and the rally is not over yet.

On the technical charts, a positive crossover between its 20-month and 50-month EMAs in June signalled an upside momentum. The stock has rallied more than 20 percent since June and if the current momentum stays, it could touch Rs 193-225 in the next 9-12 months.

JK Tyre’s product portfolio includes a range of car, bus and truck tyres. The company posted a consolidated net profit of about Rs 44 crore in the quarter ended June compared with a net loss of Rs 204 crore in the year-ago period.



JK Tyre 10 August

The stock is trading below short-term moving averages such as the 5-, 10- and 20-day moving averages but above long-term averages such as the 50-, 100- and 200-DMAs.

“Since the lowest level of March 2020, the stock has witnessed a rise of over 400 percent (from Rs 31.65 to Rs 164.80),” said Jatin Gohil, a technical analyst at Reliance Securities. “In January 2021, the stock surpassed its key moving averages convincingly. After a pullback, the stock resumed its up-move in April and extended gains thereafter. In June, a positive crossover had taken place between its 20-month and 50-month EMAs.”

Historical data shows the stock had risen exponentially after identical crossovers took place between its moving averages. The key technical indicators on the long-term as well as medium-term timeframe charts are in favour of the bulls.

“This could lead the stock towards Rs 193 initially and Rs 225 subsequently in the next 9-12 months. In case of any decline, the stock will find support at around its 100-day SMA, which is placed at around Rs 130,” Gohil recommended. “Long position can be initiated at current juncture (Rs 158.65) and on dips (at about Rs 150) for a target of Rs 225 and a stop-loss of Rs 130.”

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Jatin Gohil #JK Tyre & Industries Ltd #Small & Midcap mantra #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations
first published: Aug 11, 2021 09:50 am

