Small & Midcap Mantra: This tyre manufacturer almost doubles wealth in 2021; rally not over yet

JK Tyre & Industries, a leading Indian tyre manufacturer, has almost doubled investor wealth so far in 2021, while the Nifty 50 gained over 16 percent and the S&P BSE 500 index rose over 20 percent.

Over the past year, JK Tyre shares have more than doubled compared with a 44 percent rally in the Nifty 50 and an over 50 percent gain in the BSE 500 index.

With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 3,550 crore, the JK Tyre stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 166 on the BSE on August 6 and witnessed some consolidation. Experts are of the view that it is still a buy on dips and the rally is not over yet.

On the technical charts, a positive crossover between its 20-month and 50-month EMAs in June signalled an upside momentum. The stock has rallied more than 20 percent since June and if the current momentum stays, it could touch Rs 193-225 in the next 9-12 months.

JK Tyre’s product portfolio includes a range of car, bus and truck tyres. The company posted a consolidated net profit of about Rs 44 crore in the quarter ended June compared with a net loss of Rs 204 crore in the year-ago period.