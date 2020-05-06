Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor specs leaked; features 5nm tech, Adreno 660 GPU, mmWave, sub-6 GHz bands

It has been a few months since Qualcomm launched its flagship mobile processor, Snapdragon 865, which is being widely used in top-end smartphones. The company is months away from unveiling the next-generation Snapdragon 875 processor, specifications of which have been tipped.

In case you are wondering about the Snapdragon 865+ processor, the company has reportedly dropped the plan due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moving on, alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor specifications have been tipped.

An email sent to 91Mobiles reveals that Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, codenamed SM8350, will come support the new X60 5G modem-RF system. The email does not give clarity on whether the 5G modem will be integrated, unlike the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The chipset will be based on 5nm architecture, which will be the smallest in size but should bring significant improvement in performance and graphics along with greater efficiency over the Snapdragon 865 processor.

The report further reveals that the Snapdragon 875 processor will be paired with Adreno 660 GPU and Adreno 1095 DPU. There will be Adreno 665 GPU that could be paired with the Spectra 580 image-processing (ISP) engine. Other specifications include external 802.11ax, 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth Milan, 3G/ 4G/ 5G modem – mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands.

Qualcomm typically unveils new processors at the Qualcomm Summit which is hosted in December. However, with the ongoing virus situation, we can expect the company to either push the launch to early 2021 or host an online-only event for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor launch.