    Tech Mahindra opens campus in Coimbatore, plans to add 1,000 associates in FY23

    The new campus will be used to develop technology stack pertaining to Intelligent Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotic Process Automation.

    Derek O Brien
    July 04, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

    Tech Mahindra on July 4 inaugurated its new campus at Tidel Park in Coimbatore, in line with its plans to expand its footprint into smaller cities and towns to set up talent supply bases.

    The IT services major plans to hire 1,000 associates in FY22-23 for this 10,000 sq. ft. campus to tap local talent and provide flexibility to existing associates wanting to work from their hometowns.

    Earlier in an interview with MoneycontrolTech Mahindra  CEO and MD CP Gurnani said he won’t be surprised if more than 20 percent of the company’s talent supply comes from tier-2 or tier-3 cities in less than two years.

    “…You understand the way Indian systems work. There are kids who will not be able to leave their homes to go to Bangalore or Pune, because of certain social reasons, or girls who will not be able to leave. The moment I increase that supply base, I am able to tap into that talent. And that is what has benefited me by going into these smaller cities,” Gurnani had said.

    The new campus will be used to develop technology stack pertaining to Intelligent Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Full-stack development, Customer Experience (CX), and other next-gen Application Development and Management Skills (ADMS).

    The facility was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the presence of Sriram K, Sr. Vice President, Enterprise Americas, Tech Mahindra.

    Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we believe that tier-2 and tier-3 cities are emerging as future talent hubs and have the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our biggest focus for FY’22-23 is to create a more diverse and inclusive talent pool.”

    “We are excited to inaugurate a new campus in Coimbatore and we truly believe that it will help us drive business growth in unexplored markets by providing a seamless customer experience. Through this new campus, we aim to provide growth opportunities and make the most of the immense potential held by several individuals residing in Coimbatore,” he added.
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 08:15 pm
