Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the leading companies in the IT services industry, is conducting its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 9 virtually.

The members can attend the AGM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The chairman of Tata Sons & TCS, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan are present at TCS House in Mumbai to address shareholders' queries.

available for members on a first come-first served basis. Like physical meetings, members will be allowed to express views or ask questions.

The facility of joining the AGM through video conferencing will be