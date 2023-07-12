Tata Technologies to invest Rs 2,000 cr for Common Engineering Facility Centres in Karnataka: Minister

Industries minister MB Patil

Tata Technologies has expressed its intention to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the establishment of three Common Engineering Facility Centres (CEFCs) in Karnataka, said MB Patil, state minister of large and medium industries.

Representatives from Tata Technologies presented a proposal to Patil at Vidhana Sabha on July 12, outlining their plans for the CEFCs.

"The company aims to establish these centres to specifically assist MSMEs. The proposal involves setting up the centres through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with Tata Technologies holding a 70 percent stake and the state government holding the remaining 30 percent," Patil explained.

He claimed that this was the first proposal for the establishment of such centres for MSMEs.

"Each centre is estimated to cost approximately Rs 630 crore. The CEFCs will focus on Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing, and Aerospace & Defence sectors, providing significant benefits to emerging MSMEs and startups in these industries," Patil said.

Patil said that the government is committed to strengthen the MSME sector.

He added that each CEFC would require approximately 5 acres of land, and a decision regarding the allocation of land will be made in the coming days.

During the meeting, Pawan Bhageria, president, Pushkaraj Koulgud, vice president, Praveen Divekar, head (manufacturing) of Tata Technologies, along with S Selva Kumar, principal secretary, and Gunjan Krishna, commissioner of the department of industries, were present.