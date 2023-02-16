English
    Tata Steel signs MoU with CBRI for sustainable mining solutions

    PTI
    February 16, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
    Tata Steel and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), signed an MoU to collaborate on research, academic growth, and sustainable solutions in mining.

    The MoU was signed by D B Sundara Ramam, vice president Raw Materials, Tata Steel, and Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, director CBRI, here on Tuesday, a company press release said.

    Under the agreement, CBRI will provide scientific inputs to Tata Steel on slope stability analysis and control measures in mining areas and affordable and sustainable green housing technologies for the rehabilitation and resettlement of families in mining areas.

    The partnership will also include technical training and workshops on geotechnical understanding and other scientific areas related to mining, the release said.

    Speaking on the development, Sundara Ramam said, "The collaboration with CBRI is a significant step towards our commitment to sustainable mining practices. We are excited to work with their experts to drive innovation and find new ways to ensure the wellbeing of communities in the areas we operate. The MOU will pave the way for innovative and scientific research in mining."

    PTI
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:03 pm