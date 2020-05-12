App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Starbucks resumes takeaway, home delivery services in 8 cities

Amid the lockdown, Tata Starbucks is beginning the process of re-opening responsibly and serving its customers in multiple ways under modified operations, including re-launch of its much awaited takeaway service, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Starbucks (Image: Reuters)
Starbucks (Image: Reuters)

Tata Starbucks said it has resumed take away and home delivery services in selected stores in eight cities.

The cities are Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Surat.

The cities are Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Surat.

Close

"We are glad to be back with our authentic Starbucks Experience for our beloved customers through take away and online deliveries. At Tata Starbucks, the safety of our partners (employees) and customers is our top priority, and we have multiple measures to ensure a safe environment for them. We are also closely monitoring the health situation with local authorities," it said.

Tata Starbucks has taken a slew of precautionary measures in its operational stores, which includes temperature checks of baristas, customers, delivery executives before placing orders, besides contactless delivery operations.

For takeaways lines, Tata Starbucks has designated waiting areas and grid marks for customers to maintain social distancing norms.

Customers using debit or credit cards at the counter are advised to use hand sanitizers, and all stores will be sanitized every 30 minute, it added.

Tata Starbucks presently operates 185 stores across 11 cities in the country.

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:35 am

tags #Business #Companies #home delivery #Tata Starbucks

