English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to head Maharashtra's new economic advisory body

    "To make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy, the state government is setting up an Economic Advisory Council, to be headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran," Fadnavis said.

    PTI
    December 29, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
    Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will head the new Economic Advisory Council of Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday.

    Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the Legislative Council in Nagpur.

    "To make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy, the state government is setting up an Economic Advisory Council, to be headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran," he said.

    It will function as a private research organization with focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education, among others, Fadnavis added. The government is also focusing on certain `aspirational' regions to enhance the state's human development index, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economic Advisory Council #Maharashtra #N Chandrasekaran #Tata Sons Chairman
    first published: Dec 29, 2022 07:19 pm