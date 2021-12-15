MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Motors ties up with Bandhan Bank for passenger vehicle finance

As part of the tie-up, Bandhan Bank will provide loans to Tata Motors' customers at an interest rate starting from as low as 7.5 per cent, the automaker said in a statement.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors | Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has tied up with Bandhan Bank for retail finance for its range of passenger vehicles.

As part of the tie-up, Bandhan Bank will provide loans to Tata Motors' customers at an interest rate starting from as low as 7.5 per cent, the automaker said in a statement.

The scheme will offer a maximum of 90 per cent financing on the total on-road cost of the vehicle, it added. Customers can also enjoy a benefit of special EMI options with a repayment tenor of up to seven years and the bank has also designed certain exclusive features like zero charges on foreclosure and part payment, Tata Motors said.

"This partnership is a part of our #FinancEasy Festival, wherein we are collaborating with multiple finance partners across India to make ownership of cars accessible, as well as a hassle-free process for the customers and thereby adding to the celebrations of this festive season," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Vice President (Sales, Marketing & Customer Care) Rajan Amba noted.

The company hopes that these offers will make the process of purchasing Tata cars much easier for customers and that this will positively impact their overall buying experience, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Business #Companies #Tata Motors #vehicle finance
first published: Dec 15, 2021 01:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.