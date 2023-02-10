English
    Tata Motors hikes price of Tiago EV: Check revised price here

    In 2022, when the car was launched, the price was kept at Rs 8.49 lakhs.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
    Tata Tiago (Image: Tata Motors)

    Tata Motors today increased the price of its Tiago EV. The starting price will be Rs 8.69 lakh henceforth.

    Price Chart

