Tata Motors hikes price of Tiago EV: Check revised price here

Tata Tiago (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors today increased the price of its Tiago EV. The starting price will be Rs 8.69 lakh henceforth.

In 2022, when the car was launched, the price was kept at Rs 8.49 lakhs. First 20,000 customers were offered this price.

Price Chart

"Price increase of Rs 20,000 across variants has been kept to a minimum", Tata Motors said in a statement.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd said "The Tiago EV has received a phenomenal response from customers, making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day, and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month. It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise. Committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs".