    Tata Consumer Q3 PAT may dip 3.5% YoY to Rs 265.2 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,445.1 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    January 12, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consumer to report net profit at Rs 265.2 crore down 3.5% year-on-year (up 7.7% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,445.1 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 3 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 447.9 crore.


