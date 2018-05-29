App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu government now cancels land allotted for second phase of Vedanta Sterlite project

The move comes a day after the state government ordered closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper Plant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has cancelled the land it had allocated for the second copper unit of Vedanta Sterlite.

SIPCOT is owned by the Tamil Nadu government.

The move comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government ordered permanent closure of the Sterlite copper plant at Thoothukudi.

13 people died in violent protests at Thoothukudi last week. The protesters were against expansion of the copper plant due to environmental concerns.

The plant, which has a capacity of 400,000 tonnes per annum, was in operation for 22 years until March 27 this year. Since March 27, it had been closed for maintenance and license renewal.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has said the state government is ready to face all legal challenges required to keep the plant permanently closed.

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.