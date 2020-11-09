Swiss lender UBS names Uday Odedra as India head, Egger nominated as chairman of local unit

Swiss lender UBS said it has appointed Uday Odedra as its country head for India on November 9. This is in addition to his role as the head of group technology for the Asia Pacific region and will be applicable from January 1, 2021.

As per a Reuters report, Harold Egger has been nominated as chairman of UBS India, a newly-created role on account of the group’s presence in the subcontinent, the lender said in a statement.

Egger will also continue to serve as the head of group corporate services.

Newly-appointed Odedra has spent more than 20 years with UBS in various capacities. He was previously based in London.

Since becoming a founding member of the team that created the UBS Business Solutions Centers in India in 2015, Odedra has remained in Pune.

"My time in India has been an outstanding and inspiring experience, and I am excited to be retaining close ties to the region in my new role, I am confident that Uday’s skills as a leader and unparalleled knowledge of the business will provide further momentum to UBS’s business in India," Egger said.

(With inputs from Reuters)