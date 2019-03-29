Suven Life gets product patents in Eurasia, Europe, South Korea and Sri Lanka

Suven Life Sciences on Friday said it has been granted a product patent each in Eurasia, Europe, South Korea and Sri Lanka for a new chemical entity used in treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid through the year 2034, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life Chief Executive Officer Venkat Jasti said.

The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added.

Shares of Suven Life Sciences were trading 0.52 percent up at Rs 263.40 apiece on the BSE.