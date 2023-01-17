English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sun Pharma Q3 PAT may dip 4% YoY to Rs 19,767 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 14 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,12,458 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    January 17, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Sun Pharma to report net profit at Rs 19,767 crore down 4% year-on-year (down 12.6% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 14 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.7 percent Q-o-stoQ) to Rs 1,12,458 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 14.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 29,801 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal_Pharmaceutical

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Nirmal Bang #pharmaceutical #Result Poll #Sun pharma
    first published: Jan 17, 2023 02:09 pm