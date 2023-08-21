Sudarshan Venu says would have joined real estate if not for his family business

IFBA 2022

Sudarshan Venu the Managing Director of TVS Motor and son of Venu Srinivasan the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor says that if he had not joined his family business, he was eyeing a career in real estate.

"I was very excited about motorcycles since a young age, and my family business gave me the opportunity to pursue it. If it had not been for motorcycles, I studied real estate at Wharton and a couple of my friends have set up large real estate companies," Sudarshan Venu said while speaking at Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Business Awards 2022 on August 19.

He added that he has invested in his friend's business in the United States as well.

Sudarshan's passion for real estate has also become a part of the TVS Group in the form of Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald).

Sudarshan led Emerald Haven Realty before joining as the managing director of TVS Motors after his first two projects sold out in record time and delivered.

"I am very lucky and fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from my parents things that they are good. I have used everything I have learnt from them to do my best and not think about the expectations that were placed on me," Sudarshan Venu added.

Added that his mother taught him at a very young age to not to drive a car while looking at someone else.

Those of us who have the opportunity to inherit a family business are very lucky.”

“The Indian market helps family businesses have enough space to learn and use those learnings when growing in markets abroad,” he said.

Sudarshan Venu was a part of a panel discussion on Gen-Next Legacy Builders: Young Guns steering family businesses at the second edition of Moneycontrol's Indian Family Business Awards 2022.

The panel also included Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Puneet Dalmia, MD of Dalmia Bharat Limited where they shared interesting points in their journey as they took charge of their family businesses.

The Indian Family Business Awards ceremony, which brought together a power-packed list of India's illustrious leaders of family-owned businesses, celebrated the persevering spirit of enterprises that are contributing significantly toward positioning the nation on the $5 trillion economy map globally.

The prestigious event brought into the limelight the role of India's leading family businesses that have been playing a key role in nation building and wealth creation. Aspiring family business, spread across 17 categories, were lauded and acknowledged for their excellence.