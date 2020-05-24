App
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Success of 'Digital India' offers hope for developing nations: Commonwealth Secretary General

"...the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland has expressed her appreciation for this initiative and has called it as a new hope for other developing and aspiring countries of the Commonwealth," the statement added.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The success of 'Digital India' offers new hope for poor and developing countries, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, has said.

According to an official release of the IT Ministry, Scotland, in an interaction with a private news channel, recently said that the way India has tried to address the aspirations of the people with innovation and opportunities by offering affordable digital services is commendable.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner

First Published on May 24, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Business #Commonwealth #Digital India #India #world

Gold imports dip for fifth consecutive month in April, fall by almost 100%

UP government decides to set up migration commission

Ensure compliance of Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel: Delhi govt to officials

