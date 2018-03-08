Strong support for Nifty at 11,171; 5 top stocks which can yield up to 4% return

AUM Capital

Benchmark indices ended lower taking cues from the recent developments in the banking sector and the fear of trade wars got intense after the resignation of the economic advisor of White House. Banking stocks were under pressure due to the unraveling fraud at Punjab National Bank which could rise beyond USD 2 billion.

The sentiments were hit after the big private banks were being questioned related to this scam. Overall, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and Tata Motors were the top gainers whereas; Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and ONGC were the top losers.

Technical Outlook

Nifty

The index opened flat and continued to move lower for second consecutive days. It is currently trading around its major moving average of 200 SMA i.e. 10,130 levels. Any significant breach below this level may drag Index further lower till 10,000 mark i.e. 78.60 percent Retracement level (Drawn from low of 9687 to high of 11,171) on daily scale which might work as strong support zone.

Further more, RSI (14) is trading around oversold zone with positive divergence on hourly scale.

Bank Nifty

The session on Wednesday was highly disappointing as Nifty Bank plunged to a fresh 2018 lows and trading below its major moving average of 200 SMA for two consecutive days. Index underperformed benchmarks amid sharp sell-off in PSU Banks. Furthermore, it has closed below lower band of Bollinger Band on daily scale suggesting bounce back from lower levels cannot be ruled out. It might find support around 23900 levels.

Here are the 5 stocks which can give up to 4% return today:

HCL Technologies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 968, stop loss: Rs 934 | Return: 2%

Tata Motors | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 358, stop loss: Rs 340 | Return: 3%

Motherson Sumi Systems | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 320, stop loss: Rs 300 | Return: 4%

Sun TV Network | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 865, stop loss: Rs 912 | Return: 3%

Divi's Laboratories | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 960, stop loss: Rs 1016 | Return: 3%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.