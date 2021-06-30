Vindhya Telelink share price hits 52-week high on robust Q4 numbers
The company board has recommended dividend of Rs 10 per share (i.e. 100%) of face value of Rs 10 each.
June 30, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Vindhya Telelink touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,420, rising over 15 percent intraday on June 30 after the company reported improved numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.
The company reported a sharp jump in consolidated profit at Rs 116.04 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 38.26 crore in Q4 FY20.
Its revenue jumped to Rs 556.56 crore from Rs 459.08 crore YoY.
At 12:34 hrs Vindhya Telelink was quoting at Rs 1,356.95, up Rs 125.20, or 10.16 percent on the BSE.