    US stocks dip after rowdy State of the Union speech

    About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 34,109.84.

    AFP
    February 08, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
    About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent to 4,146.76, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 12,035.20. (Representative image/ Reuters)

    Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday as markets digested President Biden's State of the Union address and the latest remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

    Biden stuck heavily to kitchen table issues as he went back and forth with far-right Republicans, who were heckling and mocking throughout his speech. The US president demanded an uneventful accord to raise the debt ceiling and advocated a "billionaire's" tax.

    Earlier, Powell had described the mission of bringing down inflation as a long, gradual and "bumpy" process in remarks that analysts described as not overly hawkish.

    About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 34,109.84.