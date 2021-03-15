Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sensex is down 154.76 points or 0.30% at 50637.32, and the Nifty down 48.50 points or 0.32% at 14982.50.

Bank Nifty is down half a percent while the midcap and smallcap indices have opened in the green.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 775, target at Rs 900

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,890, target at Rs 1,960

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,460, target at Rs 1,510

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 386, target at Rs 375

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 145

Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 120

Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 2,699, target at Rs 2,785

Buy Delta Corp with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 200

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​