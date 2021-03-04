Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 279 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,440, target at Rs 6,580

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 423, target at Rs 435

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,630, target at Rs 2,550

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 512, target at Rs 498

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,630, target at Rs 2,525

Buy City Union Bank with a stop loss of Rs 174.5, target at Rs 190

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 705

Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 351.5, target at Rs 375

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​