Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 195 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 1,183.62 points or 2.41 percent at 50283.61, and the Nifty jumped 289 points or 1.99 percent at 14818.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 210

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 752

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,520, target at Rs 1,565

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,305, target at Rs 2,245

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 136, target at Rs 165

Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 46, target at Rs 51

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,225

Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 109, target at Rs 116

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​