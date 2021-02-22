Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 30 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 419, target at Rs 450

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,160, target at Rs 1,236

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 431

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,243, target at Rs 1,167

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,970, target at Rs 4,080

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,650, target at Rs 4,750

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 419, target at Rs 436

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,420, target at Rs 7,250

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​